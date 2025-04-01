Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Down 19.5% – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 209,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 121,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.11 ($0.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The company has a market cap of £6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

