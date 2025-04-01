Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

NTRS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,134. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,378,000 after acquiring an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

