Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.