Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.