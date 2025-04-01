Norges Bank Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 722,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,220,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 165.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Woodward by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Woodward by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.