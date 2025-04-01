Norges Bank Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,312,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.62% of Watsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $509.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.01. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $396.82 and a one year high of $571.42.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

