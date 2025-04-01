Norges Bank Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,821,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

