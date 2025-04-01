Norges Bank Takes $146.62 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,618,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 76,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,165,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.34 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.05.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.