Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 22,261,031 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,261,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $153,824,000. Norges Bank owned 2.45% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ADT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 961,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

