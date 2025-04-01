Norges Bank Makes New $143.72 Million Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,484,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,719,000. Norges Bank owned about 6.25% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE VSH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

