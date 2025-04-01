Norges Bank Invests $153.24 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,940,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after buying an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,174,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

