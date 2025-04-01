Norges Bank Invests $137.12 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,895,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,118,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.39% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

