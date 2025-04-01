Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

