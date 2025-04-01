Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 264 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

