Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,134 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Reliance worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after buying an additional 252,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Reliance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $186,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Stock Up 0.9 %

RS stock opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.74. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.98 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

