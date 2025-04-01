Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,795 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 245.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,002 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

