Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 416 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

