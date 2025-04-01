Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.82 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,474,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.