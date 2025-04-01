Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Graco worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,458,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,736,000 after acquiring an additional 443,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,579 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,242,000 after purchasing an additional 337,437 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

