Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,103,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

