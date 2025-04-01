Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $91,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $66,185,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

