Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,876 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.