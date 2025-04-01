Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $131.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

