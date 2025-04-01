Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 64,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 18.28%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.