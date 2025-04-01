Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Solventum by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

