NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £473,123.95 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Papp sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.85 ($141.93), for a total transaction of £473,123.95 ($611,271.25).

LON:NXT traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching £111.05 ($143.48). The stock had a trading volume of 809,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,351. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 8,598 ($111.09) and a one year high of £112.55 ($145.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,893.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,880. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($7.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. As a group, analysts expect that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a GBX 208 ($2.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

