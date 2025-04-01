New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on April 29th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON NSI opened at GBX 114 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.42 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.94).

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a net margin of 92.75% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

