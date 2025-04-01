New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Holdings Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,625 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 989,536 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 180,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. China Renaissance cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

EDU opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

