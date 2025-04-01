New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,555 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,555 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAL stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

