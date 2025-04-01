New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

