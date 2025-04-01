New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

