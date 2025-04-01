New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $368.53 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day moving average of $357.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.