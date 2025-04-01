New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,018,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

