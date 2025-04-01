New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 69,480 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 107.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

