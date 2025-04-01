New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $64,615,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itron Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.
Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
