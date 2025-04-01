New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,605 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ExlService by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

