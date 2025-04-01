Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,592. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
