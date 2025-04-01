Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,592. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

