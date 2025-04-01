NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 827 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 827 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in F5 by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $266.27 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

