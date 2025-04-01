NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

BEP stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

