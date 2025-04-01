Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

