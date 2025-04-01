Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,014,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VST opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Vistra Profile



Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

