Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 637 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

