Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 188 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.15. The firm has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

