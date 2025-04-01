Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 262,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,773. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.20 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

