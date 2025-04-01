Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,913.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $484.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

