Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.66. Nebius Group shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2,358,341 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

