nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.75-140.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.22 million. nCino also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NCNO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 2,855,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,091. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

