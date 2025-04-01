nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $574.5-578.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.09 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Trading Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 3,160,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,850. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.