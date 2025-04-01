National Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

