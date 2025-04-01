National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

