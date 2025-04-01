National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0 %

NOW opened at $797.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,088.59.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.